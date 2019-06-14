North Port, FL (34287)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. High 89F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.