By GARY BROWN
Sun Correspondent
SARASOTA — North Port’s 9-11-year-old Little League all-stars saw their District 16 playoffs come to an end Tuesday night at Twin Lakes Park, losing to Sarasota National, 11-5.
North Port, 1-2 in the tournament, took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Gerado Chow-Santana belted a two-run home run over the fence. Caden Racean singled ahead of Santana’s home run.
“That was the only home run with the new bats in North Port in the last two years except for two by Eli Porinchak of the Red Sox who had two,” said North Port manager Matt Valentine. Porinchak is a member of the 10-12 all-stars this season.
Sarasota National came fighting back and scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning for a 3-2 lead and increased its advantage from then on.
Racean was the starting pitcher for North Port, going 3.2 innings. Ty Murray pitched the rest of the contest.
“Well, we won one game (an 8-2 victory over Sarasota American Monday night) and North Port hasn’t been able to do that much in all-stars,” Valentine said. “We were hurt tonight by some errors and passed balls.”
Only one of the 9-11 all-stars is eligible to play next year at this age division, Rocco Valentine who is 10 years old. Valentine has the second most hits on the team in its three tournament games.
The 10-12 all-star tournament begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Twin Lakes. North Port plays Englewood in the first game. Dave Santimauro is the North Port 11-12 manager. He led the Tigers to the city championship and the Battle of the Border championship. The Tigers only lost one game all season, that coming to the Rays who forced a second game for the championship.
Members of the North Port 10-12 team team include: Mason Allen, Cooper Boggess, Shalom Carraquillo, Logan Cook, Landon Davidson, A.J. Heydet, Devon Jackson, Jacob Lombard, Eli Porinchak, Nick Posilovich, Dwon Stellwag, Landon Wade and Bradyn William.
Jackson was the pitching ace of the Tigers and was the winning pitcher in the Battle of the Border championship game. The 10-12 team should be strong pitching and defensively, and also has some good hitters besides Porinchak.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.