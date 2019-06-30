SARASOTA — Now, the North Port Little League 11-12 all-stars hope Mother Nature cooperates today (Monday).
North Port was scheduled to play Saturday at Atwater Community Park in North Port and a victory would have given them the District 16 championship. But Friday's game between Sarasota American and Sarasota National was postponed until Sunday because of heavy rains.
Now, North Port is scheduled to play at 6:30 p.m. today at Twins Lakes Park in Sarasota against Sarasota National. Sarasota National edged Sarasota American 5-4 at Atwater Community Park Sunday when the tying run was thrown out at the plate in the top of the sixth inning. North Port is unbeaten and would win the title if they win today. If they lose, they would play again Tuesday evening at the same site and time for the championship.
North Port manager Dave Santimauro is optimistic.
"Our opponents would have to win three straight games to win the championship and all we have to do is win one," Santimauro said.
Plus, North Port has a deep pitching staff with Devon Jackson, Eli Porinchak and Logan Cook leading the way. Porinchak and Jackson each pitched two innings in Thursday night's 9-6 semifinal victory over Sarasota National.
Jake Lombard pitched the final two innings and also had a two-run double and scored twice.
Jackson also was the winning pitcher for the North Port Tigers in their Battle of the Border Tournament championship game in May
against Roberts Insurance of Venice. The Tigers won 3-0 and Jackson went the distance.
The winner of the district will advance to the section tournament which starts July 12 in Bonita Springs in Lee County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.