NORTH PORT — The Pride 12-year-old travel baseball team ended the spring season with a second-place finish in the state tournament last weekend in Bradenton.
The Pride, made up mostly of players from North Port and Englewood, won their first three games of the tournament before losing to the Renegades from Tampa 6-2. It was the third straight tournament in which the Pride had finished second.
“We finished second in four tournaments this season,” said Pride manager Mike Cooper. “That’s unusual. Teams can go to a tournament the first day and be eliminated.
“Our team has done a good job this season. Usually, we lost to very strong teams in the finals.”
Cooper was the coach of the North Port Little League major division Rays for several seasons. He led them to the city and Battle of the Border tournament championships in 2016 and 2017.
Two of his current Pride players, his son R.J. Cooper and Joseph Scott, played for the championship Rays teams. R.J. was on both of the championship teams and Scott was drafted and played on the championship 2017 team. Bradyn Williams, who is on the Pride team, also played for the Rays this past season.
“The key for our (the Pride) success this season was hard work, hustle and playing well as a team,” said Cooper. “That’s the formula I used for the Rays teams’ success. We’ve been over .500 for several seasons as the Pride. This season we did better. I think we finished with a 14-6 record.”
Now, the current Pride team will prepare for the fall 2019 season as 13-year olds.
“We play practically the entire year,” Cooper said about the Pride.
