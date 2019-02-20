NORTH PORT — For youngsters, it was a day to hear “play ball” and be included in the Atlanta Braves family — as North Port Little League started a spring training of their own.
The Blue Jays took an impressive 12-3 victory over the Yankees in a major division North Port Little League exhibition Saturday at Atwater Community Complex.
Three exhibition games are underway to help newer players learn about the rules and tempo of the game.
The Yankees took a 3-0 edge, but the Blue Jays struck back when Caden Racean belted a grand-slam inside the park home run to right field to give the Blue Jays a 4-3 advantage. The defending champions scored four more runs in both the fifth and sixth innings for the victory.
Racean had seven RBI to lead the Blue Jays. Kayden Davidson added three hits. A.J. Heydet was the starting pitcher. Rylan Bradley, Racean, Davidson and Seth Mitchell also pitched for the Blue Jays.
“I think we did very well,” said Blue Jays manager Matt Mitchell. “We had some big hits and held them down after they took the early lead. We played good defense and laid bunts down well. We just have to work on cutting down on walks.”
In another major division game, the Tigers opened the season with a 12-2 exhibition victory over the Rays.
The winners had five batters with two hits apiece and finished with 13 hits overall. Devon Jackson was the starting pitcher with Landon Wade finishing up.
“We hit the ball really well against them (the Rays),” said Tigers manager Dave Santimauro. “I liked what I saw.”
The Tigers played a second game Saturday, losing to the Red Sox, 6-5.
“Nathan Allen made a big defensive play for us to end the game,” said Red Sox manager Chris Stephens. “With the Tigers having the tying run at third base and the bases loaded, Nathan made a nice stop at second base and threw the batter out at first to end the game.”
The major division teams players had Atlanta Braves insignias on the sleeve of their jersey.
The Atlanta Braves are sponsoring the North Port major division teams this season in conjunction with their new Spring Training facilities at CoolToday Park in North Port’s West Villages. The first game there is March 24.
For Little League, games will be played every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday during the regular season.
The regular season will end in late spring, followed by the league playoffs and then the Battle of the Borders tournament. Teams from North Port, Englewood and Venice will participate in the tournament. Two years ago, Port Charlotte teams were in the tournament, but chose not to compete last year.
