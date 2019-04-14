NORTH PORT - A historic day looms for Warm Mineral Springs next month.
The three buildings at the Warm Mineral Springs, located on North Port's west side, have been nominated for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.
The springs themselves were added to the national register in 1977.
A hearing on the application for the buildings is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on May 23.
The hearing will be in the R.A. Gray Building, room 307, 500 Brounough Street, Tallahassee.
Meanwhile, the renovation of the Springs site continues, involving refurbishment and repair of the 60-year-old time Quadricentennial tile mosaic piece.
The 60 years of wear and sun have taken a toll on the piece, according to city officials.
The tiles spell out Warm Mineral Springs in the plaza area of the grounds.
The city accepted a bid of $12,615 from Pierce Kelly to repair the mosaic.
Kelly has trained in mosaics at Laurel True in Oakland, Calif., and at Luciana Notturni in Ravenna, Italy.
"Kelly plans to painstakingly work to preserve the smaller green and red mosaic tiles used in and around letters and the yellow 4X4 tiles highlighting the state of Florida," the city said in a news release. "Time and the sun have been less forgiving on the large 4X4 green tiles and approximately 85 percent of these tiles are damaged to some extent."
The large green tiles "are embedded in the cement foundation of the structure making removal without damage difficult," the city said.
"It has been determined that all the large green tiles will need to be replaced in order to appropriately restore this commemoration piece. Some site work has already begun to ensure the small mosaic and yellow tiles are kept safe while the others are taken out. A moisture barrier will be installed, holes will be patched, missing pieces will be replaced, and new grout will be added."
That work is expected to take several weeks.
Those wishing to comment or support the historic designation for the buildings should write to Alissa Lotane, deputy state historic preservation officer, Bureau of Historic Preservation, 500 S. Bronough Street, Tallahassee, FL 32399.
