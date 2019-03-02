NORTH PORT — North Port Police are looking into a stabbing that took place late Thursday night at Ariton Road and Kenvil Drive in the city.
The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
As of Friday, he is not providing detailed information to detectives, according to North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor.
Authorities were told the man who stabbed the victim was a white male, about 30 years old with long, shaggy hair. Investigators said the suspect was allegedly driving a silver Nissan Acura.
The investigation is ongoing.
Charlotte County is investigating a slashing that seriously injured an Englewood man on Feb. 21 in a parking lot. In that situation, the victim also refused to provide details on the apparent attacker.
