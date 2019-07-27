North Port library

The North Port Public Library Name the Star contest yielded more than 100 entries, and the winner was almost unanimous.

Remember wishing upon a star at North Port Library? Thanks to our amazing community, we have reached our summer reading goal and the wish is a reality!

Here’s how it worked: Every time a patron read 200 minutes and returned their bookmarks to a librarian, they got a chance to vote on the name of the star.

Patrons could vote from a list of 14 pre-approved names that ranged from famous characters like “Astro Boy” and “Marian the Librarian” to simple, space-themed names like “Twinkle,” “Aurora” and “Cosmo.”

Since we’ve reached our community goal of reading 23,000 minutes the Sarasota County Library Foundation will make a donation to the Space Science Institute in Boulder, Colorado.

The donation ensures the star will be visible in the night sky without a telescope!

And what is the name of the star? Join us in September for a naming ceremony at the library, in which you will be able to download a Google Sky App to locate the star in the sky.

A plaque commemorating our star and summer reading accomplishment will also be unveiled.

If you have any questions regarding the Adopt a Star program, summer reading, or library programs stop by the library or call 941-861-1300. While August might be heating up, we’re always cool at North Port Library!

North Port Library is at 13800 Tamiami Trail, North Port.

Riley Ivol is a children’s librarian at North Port Public Library.^p

