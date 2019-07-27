North Port, FL (34287)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 92F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.