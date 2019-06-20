By RILEY IVOL
For The Sun
Have you ever wished upon a star? Would you like to know that star’s name? That can be a reality this summer at North Port Public Library!
By joining our summer reading team, you can help us work toward our goal of reading 23,000 minutes. Each minute gets us closer to achieving our purpose.
When we’ve met that goal, the Sarasota County Library System Foundation will make a donation to the Space Science Institute in Boulder Colo. The donation will provide us with a dedicated star for the North Port Library that we will be able to see in the sky without a telescope.
Along with a certificate of authenticity and coordinates, we will also receive a link to find the star on the Google Sky app. With all of us working together as a big team, we will reach that goal in no time!
The Space Science Institute raises research funds for the Kepler/TESS Asteroseismic Science Consortium, an international team of scientists working together to locate, identify and categorize stars, planets and planetary systems in the sky.
TESS is a survey satellite that searches the skies for planetary bodies similar to our own solar system. For more information on their work, check out their website at: https://tasoc.dk or follow TESS on Twitter @NASA_TESS where you can keep up to date on what it finds!
While the star we adopt will be under a dedication to the North Port Library and our patrons, we still want to have some fun naming it! Every returned reading log will allow patrons a vote on a name for our bright, shining friend.
If you have any questions regarding the Adopt A Star program, summer reading, or programs going on over the summer, feel free to stop by the library or give us a call at 941-861-1307. We look forward to seeing you and having you join our library team to help reach our fantastic, galactic goal!
North Port Library is at 13800 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
Riley Ivol is the children’s services librarian for North Port Public Library
