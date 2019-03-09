WEST VILLAGES — The State College of Florida Collegiate School is expanding its Eagle Collegiate Scholarship program.
The program is offered through Florida Gulf Coast University and students from both the Bradenton and Venice campus are eligible to sign up for the program. Students who qualify will receive $5,000 per year for up to three years or until the student completes his bachelor’s degree.
The idea behind the scholarship program is to put students on a trajectory to finish their bachelor’s degree following their time at SCF.
Students have to be admitted to FGCU in order to receive the scholarship, and must meet the minimum grades and test requirements. Once the student receives the award, he must maintain full-time enrollment and a 3.0 cumulative collegiate GPA, according to SCF.
According to the news release, students who qualify for the scholarship opportunity can graduate with a bachelor’s degree nearly debt free.
Students who attend SCF’s collegiate school are able to graduate with their high school diploma and an associate’s degree.
The new campus at SCF Venice will start with 100 11th-graders this August for the 2019-20 school year.
Unlike Bradenton, the Venice school will only serve ninth-through 12th grades and in the first year will only have 11th-graders. It will take four years before the school is fully operational and has its own building at SCF Venice campus.
The school, which will pull mainly from North Port, Venice and Englewood, is slated to hold 400 students when it is complete.
There is no charge to attend SCF collegiate school, but there are requirements for students to be admitted.
The incoming class of 11th-graders at SCF Venice will need a 3.0 unweighted grade point average, parental approval and qualifying test scores in the post-secondary education readiness test, SAT and ACT as well.
There are still open seats for the upcoming fall semester in Venice.
In an email from Danielle Lutz, head of school for the State College of Florida Venice Collegiate School, the school has 26 applications. Of those applications, eight have been accepted, according to Lutz.
The school has been holding information sessions since January for more than 80 potential students, Lutz stated. The next lottery draw for the school is on March 31. The next information sessions will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., March 28, April 9, and April 22 in Building 800 in the Selby Room on the Venice campus, 8000 South Tamiami Trail.
Students will be enrolled on a rolling basis until all 100 seats are filled or until classes start in August, according to Lutz.
For more information on the school visit www.scfcs.scf.edu.
