WEST VILLAGES — State College of Florida Venice, will host the Lemon Bay Playhouse reader's theater on Feb. 13.
The show is presented on behalf of the Diversity and Multicultural Awareness committee and the language and literature department.
The playhouse will present "Visiting Mr. Green," featuring Lemon Bay actor Ron Bupp and Charlotte Players Theater actor Michael Vena — under the direction of Jack Rabito.
Bupp will play Mr. Green and Vena will play Ross Gardiner. The Charlotte Players recently performed the show in Oct. 2018 with Vena in the role of Gardiner.
The two-act play written by Jeff Baron is a comedy that transition into a drama and centers around the relationship of Green and Gardiner. According to a release by SCF the play is condensed to fit one-hour format and focuses on friendship, family, forgiveness, ageism, sexual orientation and faith.
Following the performance a brief question and answer session will be held, according to SCF.
Those planning to attend should arrive early since seating is limited. The event is free and open to the public.
SCF will present "Visiting Mr. Green" at noon on Feb. 13 in the Selby Room in building 800 at SCF Venice, 8000 S. Tamiami Trail.
For more information call SCF Venice at 941-408-1300 or email faculty member Nicolette Mason at MasonN@scf.edu.
