NORTH PORT — A State of the City luncheon is slated for Thursday at Suncoast Technical College in North Port.
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual event from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday at Suncoast Technical College in North Port.
According to the chamber, North Port City Manager Peter Lear will discuss the State of the City in an address report.
It will take place the day after the Sarasota County Convocation of Government meeting in Sarasota.
The chamber will present its annual report to its membership. Tickets are $35 per person for chamber members and guests.
During the event, the 2019 North Port Business Advocate Hall of Fame recipient will be recognized.
This year, the recipient is Ed Davis.
For more information, contact the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce at 941-564-3040 or email info@northportareachamber.com.
