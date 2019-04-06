NORTH PORT — While their recent trip to Washington, D.C., received mixed reviews, the North Port City Commission’s trip to Tallahassee last week received very positive marks.
The commission spent three days in the Florida capital, meeting with lawmakers and pitching legislation they would like to see enacted.
While last month’s D.C. trip was described as “a waste” by Commissioner Jill Luke, the more recent trip to Tallahassee received generally positive marks.
“It was very fruitful for us,” Luke said of the trip to Florida’s capital. “It is not at all the same political environment on the state level that we had to see in Washington.”
Luke said her remarks last month about the “shameful” politics in Washington received a lot of support from others.
“When those remarks hit your paper, others came up and said ‘Good for you. Tell it like it is.’”
She said she found the lawmakers in Tallahassee to be “much more straight-shooters” than in D.C.
“We told them what North Port needs and they told us what they want to do for us.”
Commissioner Pete Emrich sent out an email just after the commission returned home. In it, he said there was “frank talk about what we need from the state.”
Mayor Chris Hanks agreed.
“We spoke with every representative from our area. We gave them a lot of information. For example, some did not know that North Port does not have a hospital and did not know how much we have grown. They know now.”
Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell put it another way.
“It’s good to go there and find out how the state is planning to help us or hurt us,” she said.
“That’s always good information to know,” she added.
