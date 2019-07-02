By ALEXANDRA HERRERA
West Villages Sun Editor
SARASOTA — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office continues to work a statewide data breach that has affected thousands of Florida residents in the Department of Children and Families Services system.
The Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Tuesday with updates on the case. Col. Kurt Hoffman explained that the investigation, which began in May, has led to five arrests.
Hoffman said it was a single case that began as retail theft in Sarasota County.
“(It) started at the University Town Center,” Hoffman said.
It was after retailers began contacting customers to thank them for their purchases that fraud was suspected, according to Hoffman.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office worked with loss prevention at several stores to identify Roxana Ruiz, 39, and Eduardo Lamiguero, 43, of Miami.
The pair had been opening credit cards to make purchases of more than $6,000.
Hoffman said a warrant was issued to search the pair’s car and based on the evidence found arrested the pair. Lamiguero and Ruiz were arrested in May on charges of fraud, grand theft, and criminal use of personal identification. They bonded out of jail two days later.
Inside the vehicle was cash, a handgun, several pieces of stolen merchandise and several cellphones.
The cellphones contained images of counterfeit driver’s licenses, receipts, and personal information, according to investigators. The information included date of birth, social security, addresses and phone numbers of unknown people.
Hoffman said the driver’s licenses had the information of the victim with another photo in its place.
The information gathered following the pair’s arrest uncovered that more than 40 transactions were made across the state, yielding $260,000 in retail theft.
According to Hoffman, the number of victims and the amount of money is expected to increase as the investigation continues.
“People between the Panhandle and Miami have been defrauded,” Hoffman said.
He added most of the purchases were done at the University Town Center, with some being over $8,000.
Hoffman explained this was beyond the scope of typical retail theft, which is normally just clothing and handbags, among other small items. The items were also sold for profit, according to Hoffman.
The pair were arrested in May for fraud, grand theft and criminal use of personal identification.
The case began in Miami with DCFS employee Bertanicy Garcia, 48, who had worked for the agency since 1993.
Garcia, who was an interviewing clerk out of Miami, was found to have 500 photos of personal information belonging to both adults and children.
The age of the children affected by the breach was not released Tuesday.
Detectives linked Garcia to the theft ring after her phone number was found on Lamiguero’s cellphone, which included the photos sent.
“They found that Garcia took the information and took advantage of the system,” Hoffman said.
Garcia had sent the information to Lamiguero, who later used the stolen information to create the fraudulent driver’s licenses.
The fraudulent driver’s licenses were used by Jose Perez, 43, of Hialeah, to make the purchases — Perez has been arrested previously for conspiracy to commit health care fraud, credit card forgery, obstruction, and more, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The licenses were believed to be created by Nelson Cobo-Hernandez, 58, of Miami, and Junior Perodin Verges, 44, of Hialeah. Both men have been previously arrested for auto theft conspiracy, fraudulent use of credit cards, grand theft, title fraud, sale of a vehicle with an altered ID, VIN removal, and more.
Also connected was Marcos Cobo-Gonzalez, 30, of Miami, who was using the Social Security information for tax fraud. Cobo-Gonazlez has been arrested previously for possession of a counterfeit credit card, fraud, auto theft, obstruction, and more.
Five of the seven were arrested in June, and Hoffman said a warrant is out for the arrest of Lamiguero and Ruiz.
The data breach has caused for an overhaul of the DCFS system, according to Assistant Secretary for Economic Self-Sufficiency Taylor Hatch.
Hatch said DCFS Secretary Chad Poppell has called for an overhaul of the DCFS system and are working to contacted the affected parties. Hatch said security systems are being looked into to ensure that this doesn’t happen again.
DCFS is also working with victims to help protect them in the future from cyber crime and identity theft through a variety of systems, according to Hatch.
Hoffman said that investigation included multiple agencies, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, U.S. Secret Service, Miami Police Department, Miami-Dade County Police and Hialeah Police Department.
Garcia has been arrested on two counts of criminal use of personal identification identification more than 30 times. Perez was arrested on criminal use of personal identification more than 30 times. Perodin Verges was arrested for criminal use of personal identification greater than $5,000 and Cobo-Gonzalez was arrested for criminal use of personal identification more than 30 times.
Both Lamiguero and Ruiz remain at large and a warrant has been issued for their arrests, Hoffman said they are believed to be in the Orlando area. Anyone who may have information on the pair or have seen the pair should contact law enforcement.
Anyone who believes they’ve been a victim of the identity theft ring call Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-316-1201.
