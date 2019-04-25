SARASOTA — The Community Foundation of Sarasota County has awarded a $5,250 grant to the Adult and Community Enrichment Center at Suncoast Technical College to support parents pursuing adult education.
The grant, offered through the Two-Generation Approach Fund, will support adult education for summer Parent Universities held at five Sarasota County Title I elementary schools, according to a post on the center’s Facebook page.
The Adult and Community Enrichment Center will use the grant to provide high-quality classes to the parents of children attending Summer Learning Academies, the post said.
