WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Greg Steube targeted former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, wanting Mueller to own up to interviews he or his team conducted with Christopher Steele, during Steube's interview Wednesday in Congress.
During their five-minute question-and-answer at the House Judiciary Committee hearing on Mueller's obstruction of justice investigation into President Donald Trump, the Sarasota-based Republican grilled Mueller on how the report started and why Mueller wouldn't speak more to how the investigation began.
Steube is in his first year in Congress, representing the 17th District of Florida which includes most of Sarasota County along with Charlotte, DeSoto, Glades, Manatee and Hardee counties.
Mueller largely ignored Stuebe's questions, saying "I won't speak to that" or similar phrases about 10 times in five minutes.
Steube opened his time prodding Mueller on his appointment as special counsel investigation the Russian meddling in the 2016 election and what, if any, impact it had on Donald Trump's election to president.
Steube brought up a May 16, 2017 meeting Mueller had with President Trump, with Steube calling it an interview for the job as FBI director.
Mueller said he never saw it that way.
"I was not applying for the job. I was asked to give my input on what it would take to do the job, which triggered the interview you're talking about," Mueller said.
"So your statement here today is you didn't interview to apply for the FBI director job," Steube said.
Steube said Mueller told Vice President Mike Pence that "the FBI director position is the one job you that would come back for."
"I don't recall that one," Mueller responded.
Steube attempted to get Mueller to discuss the Steele dossier and the man responsible for it, Christopher Steele.
The Steele dossier is mentioned in the Mueller Report, among other documents, when it came to President Trump's campaign for president.
"Given your 22 months of investigation, tens of millions dollars spent and millions of documents reviewed, did you obtain any evidence at all that any American voter changed their vote as a result of Russia's election interference?" Steube asked.
"I'm not going to speak to that," Mueller responded, saying other federal agencies were tasked with looking at what actual impact the election interference may have caused. "That was outside our purview," he added.
"Russian meddling was outside your purview?"
"The impact of that meddling was undertaken by other agencies," he said.
While Mueller spoke about some aspects of his report with some members of the committee, he flatly refused to discuss any mention of Steele or his dossier that the president's supporters believe was unverified and led to the entire investigation.
"OK, you stated in your opening that you would not get into the details of the Steele dossier, however, multiple times in Volume 2, on Page 23, 27 and 28, you mentioned the unverified allegations," Steube said. "How long did it take to reach the conclusion that it was unverified?"
"I'm not going to speak to that," Mueller said.
"It's in, it's actually in your report multiple times that it's unverified and you're telling me that you're not willing to tell us how you came to the conclusion that it's unverified?" Steube asked.
"True."
"Your team interviewed Christopher Steele, is that correct?" Steube asked.
"I'm not going to get into that," Mueller responded.
"You can't tell this committee as to whether or not you interviewed Christopher Steele in a 22-month investigation with 18 lawyers?"
Mueller said the Department of Justice is looking into an ongoing investigation, apparently into Steele and the start of the investigation.
"But you're here testifying about this investigation today and I'm asking you directly: Did any members of your team or did you interview Christopher Steele in the course of your investigation?" Steube asked.
"And I'm not going to answer that question, sir."
Steube condemned Mueller's not investigating how his own investigation was developed in the beginning.
"You had two years to investigate," Steube said. "Not once did you consider it worthy to investigate how an unverified document that was paid for by a political opponent was used to obtain a warrant to spy on the opposition political campaign. Did you do any investigation into that whatsoever?"
"I do not accept your characterization to what occurred," Mueller responded, but refused to speak more to it.
Steube demanded to know why Mueller wouldn't speak to the Steele situation.
"I don't understand how, if you interviewed an individual in the purview of this investigation that you're testifying to us today - that you've closed that investigation - how that's not within your purview to tell us about that investigation and who you interviewed?"
"I have nothing to add," Mueller said.
The moment clearly irritated Steube.
"I can guarantee the American people want to know," he said, noting he was "hopeful and glad" federal officials are looking into the beginning of the investigation.
"You're unwilling to answer the questions of the American people as it relates to the very basis of this investigation into the president and the very basis of this individual who you did interview — you're just refusing to answer those questions," Steube said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.