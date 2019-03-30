ESsteube031719a.jpg

Rep. Greg Steube stands near his window where he can see progress of construction of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. Stuebe met with North Port officials in the nation’s capital last week.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

NORTH PORT — The staff for U.S. Rep. Greg Steube will be working in North Port next week for any area residents needing assistance from the federal government.

Steube, of Sarasota who represents U.S. House District 17, is a freshman congressman who sits on the House Judiciary, Oversight and Reform along with the Veterans’ Affairs committees.

The office staff of Steube will be available from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday at North Port City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd.

Steube also has district offices in Punta Gorda, at 226 Taylor St., No. 230 and in Sebring at 4507 George Blvd.

The number for the Punta Gorda and Sebring offices is 941-575-9101.

