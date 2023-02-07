Steube seeks more federal funding after Ian, Nicole

Parts of Holiday Park Mobile Home in North Port blew across the street into Charlotte County. The debris has been along Chancellor Boulevard since Hurricane Ian destroyed a large section of the manufactured home park.
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube speaks Sept. 27 in North Port as Hurricane Ian approached Florida. He talked about how storm surge could impact local residents. It did, after many homes flooded in some North Port neighborhoods.
Debris cleanup after Hurricane Ian in North Port moved forward once the flood waters receded from homes in Country Club Ridge. Homeowners continue to struggle with insurance claims despite debris removal deadlines.
Homes in Country Club Ridge in North Port flooded, causing debris removal throughout the entire neighborhood after Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28.
SARASOTA — U.S. Rep. Greg Steube isn't satisfied with the hefty debris cleanup and damaged infrastructure bills left for Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee counties four months after Hurricane Ian ripped through neighborhoods in his district.
Steube recently wrote a letter to the Committee on Appropriations Chairwoman Kay Granger and Rosa DeLauro, the ranking member of the committee, requesting a hearing on a hurricane disaster supplemental relief bill.
In his letter, Steube stated Hurricanes Ian and Nicole created more than $116 billion in damage.
And that destruction will have a lasting impact on Florida's economy, he wrote.
"Many sectors, such as agriculture and tourism, will likely see a decline in revenue for years to come because of these storms," he stated. "To make matters worse, the Federal Emergency Management Agency recently declined an extension of the 100% cost share for public assistance, even though there is still several millions of cubic yards of debris left to be removed."
Without FEMA assistance, many Florida counties will be responsible for paying for remaining debris removal.
"Specifically, this decision will have a negative financial impact of $4 million in Sarasota County, approximately $6 million in Charlotte County and over $12 million in Lee County. Congress must step in and pass a disaster relief supplemental package to help our communities fully rebuild," he wrote.
Steube's bill asks for funding to continue debris removal, rebuilding damaged infrastructure and utilities, and replenishing agricultural losses and mitigating damage from future storms.
In October, President Joe Biden approved Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' request for a 30-day extension of disaster assistance for 100% federal funding for debris removal, emergency protective measures and direct federal public assistance through Dec. 7.
"While there has been significant progress made to provide relief from Florida’s recent hurricanes, it’s clear that more assistance is needed," Steube wrote.
According to Sarasota County, the total vegetative storm debris collected in the four months after Hurricane Irma in 2017 was 300,000 cubic yards. The total for Hurricane Ian surpassed that in just eight days.
It took less than 20 days for Sarasota County Solid Waste contractors to collect more than 1 million cubic yards of vegetative storm debris from Hurricane Ian. Sarasota County officials said it was enough to fill more than 322 Olympic-sized swimming pools. In December, the total reached 3 million cubic yards.
Lee County collected 5,971,427 cubic yards of debris.
Charlotte County's debris contractor, AshBritt, recently began its final neighborhood passes, having already collected 93,999 loads, or more than 4,576,918 cubic yards of debris.
In Punta Gorda, debris collection abruptly ended Nov. 20, before the 100% federal cost-sharing funding expired.
Despite some residents experiencing delays and disputes with insurance companies, many can't afford tree and debris removal before the city and county deadlines.
Saturday is the last day for storm-related debris at the Charlotte County drop-off location. The Charlotte County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facilities will reopen normal business hours on Tuesday, Feb 14.
Steube wrote cities in his district will struggle with rebuilding critical infrastructure for years. He lobbied to FEMA for additional debris removal resources in Sarasota County.
"I'm pleased that FEMA recognized the serious challenges Sarasota County is facing as they work to remove a great volume of debris from Hurricane Ian on commercial properties," he wrote. "Several factors, including damages to critical infrastructure and unprecedented amounts of debris, have prolonged the response to this emergency."
Punta Gorda officials recently surveyed 600 damaged seawall properties along the canal system after the hurricanes.
The city of North Port lost 40 buildings in the storm, including the Utilities Building and part of the Public Works facility. Portions of Price Boulevard and nearby Hillsborough Boulevard washed away, causing thousands of dollars in emergency repairs.
"My office stands ready to advocate to FEMA for requests made by any municipality or county in Florida's 17th District," Steube wrote.
