Steube seeks more federal funding after Ian, Nicole

Steube seeks more federal funding after Ian, Nicole

SARASOTA — U.S. Rep. Greg Steube isn't satisfied with the hefty debris cleanup and damaged infrastructure bills left for Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee counties four months after Hurricane Ian ripped through neighborhoods in his district.

Steube recently wrote a letter to the Committee on Appropriations Chairwoman Kay Granger and Rosa DeLauro, the ranking member of the committee, requesting a hearing on a hurricane disaster supplemental relief bill.


Debris

Parts of Holiday Park Mobile Home in North Port blew across the street into Charlotte County. The debris has been along Chancellor Boulevard since Hurricane Ian destroyed a large section of the manufactured home park.
Hurricane Ian and Greg Steube (copy)

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube speaks Sept. 27 in North Port as Hurricane Ian approached Florida. He talked about how storm surge could impact local residents. It did, after many homes flooded in some North Port neighborhoods.

An error occurred