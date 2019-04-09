The Charlotte Stone Crabs will be hosting a multi-chamber mixer, including the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce, Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce and Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, at their baseball game at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 23.
The mixer will be held on the boardwalk in left center field. The cost is $10 per person and includes: box level seat ticket, food voucher (good for a large hot dog, chips and a can of soda or 12 oz draft beer) and great networking with fellow chamber members.
Parking cost is $2 per vehicle.
Tickets must be purchased 24 hours before game date by going to the chamber website at www.northportareachamber.com or calling the chamber office at 941-564-3040.
Business After Hours
This month’s Business After Hours will be held today at Key Agency, located at 14972 Tamiami Trail in North Port, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. This event is free to all chamber members and food, drinks and door prizes will be provided.
Chamber guests are encouraged to attend and experience the power of chamber networking and see if the chamber can help your business or organization.
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be conducting a two ribbon cutting ceremonies for the following new chamber members:
Il Primo Pizza & Wings at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 11. They are located at 16979 Tamiami Trail in North Port (inside Cocoplum Plaza). Anyone that attends their ribbon-cutting ceremony can purchase a two topping large pizza for a special price of $11.
Gelmtree Advertising at 9 a.m. Monday, April 15. Their ribbon-cutting will be held at the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 1337 N. Sumter Blvd in North Port. Treats will be provided for those that attend this ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Join us and see what types of products and services these businesses have to offer and help us welcome them to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies are free and open to all chamber members and to the public.
Night at the Races
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting A Night at the Races from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at George Mullen Activity Center in North Port.
A Night at the Races will be an evening of fun-filled excitement for people who enjoy horse racing, dancing, and a chance to win fabulous prizes.
The thoroughbred horse races are up-to-date productions shot with five cameras. Each race features commentary by professional race track announcers and show the horses parading to the post, loading in the gate, split-screen close ups, horses in the lead graphics, the tote board results, the winning horse in the winner’s circle, slow motion photo finish replays, plus a full graphic and commentary announcing the results of each race.
This year, we are once again adding casino games to the event for the enjoyment of our participants. A food buffet and beverages — including adult beverages — will be provided throughout the event.
Each person will receive play money with their ticket in order to bet on the horse races. Participants can purchase additional play money throughout the evening if needed. In between races, while betting occurs, attendees will enjoy entertainment and dancing.
There will even be a special hat contest — traditional, creative and people’s choice — conducted between the fourth and fifth race and the winner will receive additional play money to use on the races or prizes.
At the end of the evening, participants will have the opportunity to win fabulous prizes with their play money through the reverse raffle and live auction.
The cost to attend is $40 per person or $75 per couple. Half-table sponsorships (seats four) are available for $200 (includes premium seating, $50 in startup play money, name recognition on table, name recognition in official program, and verbal recognition at event) or full-table sponsorships (seats eight) are available for $350 (includes premiere seating, $100 in startup play money, name recognition on table, name recognition in official program, and verbal recognition at event).
There are additional sponsorships, which will be offered on a first-come/first-served basis, that provide great exposure and marketing opportunities. This event is open to all chamber members and to the public.
2019 North Port MapsThe North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is offering the opportunity for chamber businesses and non-chamber businesses to order and purchase advertising opportunities in the 2019 North Port maps.
These maps are very popular and the chamber will have 4,000 maps printed and distributed locally, statewide and nationally beginning in July.
Businesses interested in purchasing an ad in the 2019 North Port map must order and make payment no later than Friday, May 17. The deadline to receive artwork for ads is May 31. The cost and size of ads are:
Map-side business card size ad — $175 (3 3/8 inches by 2 inches)
Back-side business card size ad — $125 (chamber members) — (3 3/8 inches by 2 inches)
Back-side business card size ad — $175 (non-chamber businesses) — (3 3/8 inches by 2 inches)
Front panel, map-side display ad — $250 (3 1/2 inches by 4 inches)
Back panel display ad — $200 (3 1/2 inches by 4 inches)
Back-side panel ad — $350 (3 1/2 inches by 9 inches)
Back cover panel ad — $750 (3 1/2 inches by 9 inches)
New chamber members
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome Home Instead Senior Care, Venice as a new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, please call the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office at 941-564-3040 or visit the website at www.northportareachamber.com.
Bill Gunnin is the executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or email at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
