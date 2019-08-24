TamiGAR07xx18D

Shannon Staub Public Library hosted Isha Kriya-style meditation for beginners in 2018, where Lily Jankowski was one of many who participated in the free program presented by Pallavi Lowery of the Isha Institute of Inner Sciences. The library hosts yoga from 1:30-3:30 today .

By Will Blydenburgh

For The Sun

Things to do at the Shannon Staub Library

Today

• Yoga for Beginners, 1:30 – 3 p.m. Upa Yoga is a good starting point for those who are new to yoga, and it can be used as a preparation for other yoga practices. it is a simple and effective program created to activate your joints and muscles.

Monday, Aug. 26

• Where Do You Think You’re From? Building Your Family Tree, 1 – 3 p.m. Interested in genealogy or building your family tree? Let us help. Visit our genealogy volunteer for one-on-one assistance. See the Reference Desk for more information. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. Call 941-861-1744 to make an appointment.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

• Lego Club, 5:30 – 7 p.m. Work on your own creations or build as a team. We provide the LEGOs, you provide the imagination. For children of all ages and their families.

• Teen Advisory Board, 6 – 7:30 p.m. Join the Teen Advisory Board to make a difference at your local library while accruing community service hours. Snacks provided.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

• Partners in Play, 10:15 – 11:15 a.m. Enjoy special uninterrupted play time with your child in our drop-in free Partners in Play parenting education groups. From birth to 5 years old. Offered by Forty Carrots Family Center. Space is limited, pick up a ticket at the Youth Desk the day of the event.

• Baby Time: Welcome to Our World, 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Join other families navigating the newborn phase in a supportive, fun, and informative class with Forty Carrots’ Parenting Educators. For parents, and babies from birth to 7 months old.

• Growing Young Readers and Writers, 4:00 p.m.– 5:30 p.m. A club where reading and writing are fun. Nature is used to inspire young readers and writers. For ages 6 and up.

Thursday, Aug. 29

• Yak and Yarn, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Come and socialize with fellow knitting, crocheting and sewing enthusiasts! All skill levels welcome. Bring your current project to work on or create something new.

• Baby Time: Numbers, 10 – 10:30 a.m. Early literacy begins at birth. Bond with your baby through stories, songs, parachute time and peek-a-boo scarf songs. For ages 0-2 years old.

• Toddler Time: Numbers, 10:30 – 11 a.m. Featuring great stories, singing, dancing, and movement activities young children learn valuable skills and enjoy being with other children. For ages 2 – 3.

• Story Time: Numbers, 11 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for a fun-filled morning of reading, songs, dancing, learning Kindergarten readiness skills and craft activities. For ages 3 – 6.

• Open Lab in the Creation Station, noon – 8 p.m. Come build, experiment, and create with our 3-D printer, laser cutter, sewing machines, and more. Recommended ages 4 and up.

• Shannon Staub Book Club, 6 – 8 p.m. We will be reading and discussing “Hidden Figures” by Margot Lee Shetterly. Recommended for adults.

Will Blydenburgh is the manager of Shannon Staub Public Library

