NORTH PORT - The city of North Port plans to open a Storm Call Center at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The center is designed to answer any storm-related questions area residents might have.

The number for the center is 941-429-7000.

"Information on alerts, updates on the storm and anything else in relation to the storm will be taken," Josh Taylor, spokesman for the city of North Port said.

Taylor also said the latest on how Dorian is affecting North Port operations is online at www.cityofnorthport.com/alerts.

