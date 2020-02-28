NSstorytime022920a

North Port Commissioner Pete Emrich reads to some children at a previous Story Time at Shades of Green Riding Stable.

Reins Inspiring Change Equine Therapy is having its next Story Time from 1-3 p.m. today at the Shades of Green Riding Stable, Inc., 3189 Tropicaire Blvd. Each month a North Port City commissioner or community advocate is invited to read to children. Then they can pick out a book. The event is a literacy program for children of all ages, who get a story, can pet the horses, go on a carriage ride, meet new friends and spend time in the barns. The cost is $5 per child. For more information, and to learn about Reins Inspiring Change Equine Therapy, a nonprofit therapeutic riding program, visit the organization's Facebook page.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments