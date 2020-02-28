Reins Inspiring Change Equine Therapy is having its next Story Time from 1-3 p.m. today at the Shades of Green Riding Stable, Inc., 3189 Tropicaire Blvd. Each month a North Port City commissioner or community advocate is invited to read to children. Then they can pick out a book. The event is a literacy program for children of all ages, who get a story, can pet the horses, go on a carriage ride, meet new friends and spend time in the barns. The cost is $5 per child. For more information, and to learn about Reins Inspiring Change Equine Therapy, a nonprofit therapeutic riding program, visit the organization's Facebook page.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
NASCAR Standings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.