The staff and students of Accel Academy in North Port performed, “Story Books Come to Life” Saturday, as children from 2-5 years old, chose a book to interpret through costumes, songs and dance. It was a performance that brought laughter and a bit of nostalgia for the parents and grandparents, as Miss Frizzle from the magic school bus narrated the story of our books coming alive! Accel also held a book fair after the play to allow families to purchase books to enhance their children’s library at home. The purpose of the play is to promote Early Literacy for young children.
