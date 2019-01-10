NORTH PORT — A Miller Lite delivery truck caused traffic hangovers Thursday morning on a small road in North Port.
The semi tractor-trailer became stuck early Thursday after failing to craft its exit onto an access road between North Port Boulevard and Bollander Terrace.
It had attempted to make a right out of the Moose Lodge.
An owner of a nearby business hoped it didn't create a brouhaha for him.
Fernando Wandekoken, of North Port Car Wash, said he'd never seen trucks exiting to the right. Typically the trucks go through the back alley or make a left toward Bollander Terrace, Wandekoken said.
On Thursday morning, Wandekoken was worried about those who wanted to use the car wash. He said he planned to flag down those looking to get their vehicles washed until the truck was removed.
