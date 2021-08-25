Local schools are reporting high absentee rates among students and staff in the wake of surging COVID-19 cases.
In one Sarasota County fifth-grade classroom this week, there were only three students, according to Pat Gardner, president of the Sarasota County Teachers Association, the union which represents teachers in Sarasota County Schools.
As the delta variant of the virus races through the area, staff members who are healthy are finding themselves wearing many hats, she said.
“About two weeks ago, our custodial and maintenance workers were serving food at the Laurel (Nokomis) School,” Gardner said.
They were called into action, so to speak, when all of the food workers called out sick.
“A lot of custodians called out sick and were quarantined, and we got calls from teachers asking if their door knobs were clean,” she said.
Gardner said she had to tell them to clean their own surfaces due to the shortage of workers.
On Wednesday, the Sarasota County Schools COVID dashboard showed 606 students had tested positive for the virus and 60 staff members tested positive. The district reported its single-day infection rate was 16.23%.
Charlotte County, which does not break down its COVID numbers by students and staff, reported numbers showing an uptick from a week ago, with 168 positive among the district’s 23 facilities.
DeSoto County reported 90 students and 19 staff members with COVID-19.
Superintendent Bobby Bennet said DeSoto has been fortunate in having lower numbers compared to other districts.
In Sarasota County, Gardner said, administrators have had to step in to serve as hall monitors, cafeteria workers — and even teachers.
“It is all about keeping our kids safe,” she said, adding many of those staff hospitalized were unvaccinated.
But there have been breakthrough infections, and in the midst of the pandemic, with more teachers calling out sick, there is also a shortage of teachers, bus drivers and support staff, according to the district’s Human Resources Executive Director Allison Foster.
“Everybody is exhausted, everybody is stressed out,” Tatum Ridge Elementary School teacher Erika Franz said.
Franz added the pandemic this year “is far worse than last year.”
She confirmed what Gardner said about the near-empty fifth-grade classroom, and added that a number of lower grades have had just a few students show up. But school personnel are either quarantined or calling out sick at higher rates as well.
“Teachers, principals and support staff are now handling multiple jobs,” Franz said. “This morning, the principal was in the science lab contact tracing at 7:45 a.m.”
She said that once contact traced, students can’t return to school unless they can show a negative test. However, most stores in our area are sold out of rapid tests.
Franz recalled a boy who was sent home after being contact traced. He returned to school for a few days, but was contact traced again. He was again sent home, but his brother was home with COVID, and the student contracted the virus from his brother.
Franz said she was not looking forward to Monday, when Sarasota County Schools’ mask mandate goes into full effect.
She anticipates parents protesting.
“It’s not up to teachers to enforce this,” she said. “I can only tell my students to pull their masks up over their nose.”
