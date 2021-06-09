NORTH PORT — Jathien Solivan received multiple text messages from a student in another county.
The student had recently had a break-up and was contemplating taking his own life.
Jathien immediately reported this information to someone who could help. Law enforcement reached out to the student before he had the chance to follow through and gave the help he needed.
"A big thank you to Jathien is deserved," said North Port Police Sgt. Scott Miranda of the Community & Youth Services division during a recent Do the Right Thing awards ceremony. "Because Jathien was brave enough to see something, say something — a serious, potentially lifesaving issue was addressed and assistance was rendered to someone truly in need."
The audience, filled with fellow classmates, North Port Kiwanis Club members, the police chief, assistant police chief and officers, applauded the local student for his courage.
The police and Kiwanis held their third Do the Right Thing ceremony since just before COVID-19. While volunteers weren't allowed in schools, the police department worked with the Sarasota County school police force to help with nominations.
Those included Noah Roser and Angelina Royer who knew of a student in their class who was failing and missing 33 assignments. Noah and Angelina took it upon themselves to not only help the student make up his missing assignments but to pass the class.
Miranda said student Ashleigh Allen is an excellent role model who leads by example and goes above and beyond in the classroom.
"For example, she will take it upon herself to clean the weightlifting equipment after class, to ensure the it is well maintained and safe," he said. "She always demonstrates a positive attitude and leadership qualities."
Student Cahryn Dennis noticed several kids in her class didn't have a daily snack. Cahryn was concerned and talked to her parents. Cahryn was able to bring in many snacks to help feed the students in need in her class.
Serena Kohler was recognized for being an outstanding role model, student athlete and a scholar, who consistently carries a high GPA and participates in numerous school clubs. She volunteers at her church.
"In January of 2021, a student in Navid LaFortune’s school had a father who passed away," Miranda said. "The teacher though Navid would be a good candidate for the school’s mentor program, Big Buddy/Little Buddy. When Navid was asked to participate, he without hesitation, said that he would be 'up for it.' Navid met with his Little Buddy once a week and played games, soccer, Wii games or sometimes just talked. Navid is kind and patient, which are not always common traits for his age. Navid understands the spirit of community service, in which someone else's needs are put in front of your own."
Savannah Morgan, a ninth-grader at North Port High School, is always inclusive with her peers and respectful of her teachers and staff. Her goal to enter the medical field and is taking proper classes to do so. She is in the pre-AICE program and maintains a high GPA.
Raymond Rosich was rewarded for setting a positive example by the way he treats others. He was nominated because he's "always polite to all his peers, staff and anyone else he come in contact with."
"Ray is always the first one to volunteer," Miranda said. "Ray consistently does the right thing and even encourages others to do the same. He is a true diamond in the rough."
Endya Bell was nominated because she "always comes to school with a positive attitude towards staff and her peers. Endya is in cheerleading and works at a local Publix where she helps out whenever she is needed.
"Endya is a great example to all young adults," Miranda said.
Grace Campbell saw something was wrong and she reported it.
"In today’s day and age, the importance of see something, say something can’t be stressed enough," Miranda said. "Grace had the courage to let someone know when something wrong was happening in her community."
All of these students and the others are invited to the first-ever DTRT banquet 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 at the Morgan Family Center, 6207 W Price Blvd., North Port. Students are asked to RSVP by Monday by calling 941-429-7300 ext. 3563.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.