The North Port Art Center offers art classes for students 6 to 13. Each week students make 10 art projects including tie-dye, mosaics, clay, squirt-gun painting, paper-mache, beading, pastels, canvas painting and drawing. They are taught by professional instructors from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit www.northportartcenter.org or call 941-423-6460.

