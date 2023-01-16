Holly's Hope

At the January meeting of Holly’s Hope members Joan Morgan, left, Vicky Vasquez, Kellee Thompson and Kim Henderson, received a thank you banner from students at Imagine School of North Port after Fabian Ramirez visited their school to talk about bullying.

 sun photo by ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

NORTH PORT — After the tragic deaths of teenage sisters Sophia and Nicole Rathgeber in November, some of their friends admit they aren’t coping very well.

The girls, who were 16 and 17, were driving on Sumter Boulevard and crashed into a pond. They died at the scene. Since then, the teen’s deaths have impacted many at North Port High School and other surrounding schools.


