SARASOTA – Students in grades 3-12 who produced their school’s top Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics projects have been selected to compete in the upcoming Sarasota County STEM Fair.
The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 31 at Robarts Arena at 3000 Ringling Blvd. in Sarasota.
The STEM Fair Expo will celebrate students who have achieved top placement throughout Sarasota County, according to a news release.
All student projects will be on display and community and business partners will host interactive tables for families and students, the release said.
Attendance is free at this event and no registration process is required.
