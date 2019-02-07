NORTH PORT — North Port High School musical theater students Rafik Doujar and Andrew MacDonald have been selected to perform with pianist and singer Brian Gurl, whose show “Gershwin With A Twist” comes to the North Port Performing Arts Center on Monday.
Gurl hails from New Hampshire and currently lives in Venice. He has performed this show for the last 10 years and said it pays tribute to George and Ira Gershwin’s timeless songs while employing musical styles that run the gamut from ragtime, jazz and Broadway to Doo Wop, reggae and rock.
“I like to find new ways of expressing music, which has been my motivation for the last 15-20 years,” Gurl said. “I was sitting at the piano one day playing a Gershwin song and it suddenly occurred to me I could play it in a reggae style. I got on a roll that led to the other styles as well and decided I could make a whole show out of this concept.”
Gurl added another interesting wrinkle in this particular show involves the incorporation of talented local high school or college students.
“I used this concept once before at Elon University in North Carolina, where it was extremely successful,” he said. “The student was hired from the musical theater department. During the performance there were at least 50 theater majors in the audience plus the regular older subscription audience. Everyone loved the music of Gershwin and it was a smash hit. The seniors in the audience loved seeing the students in the show and the students loved hearing Gershwin music — especially the creativity used to convey it. It was a win/win situation for everyone.”
Ryan Oliver, who serves both as theater manager and technical director for the NPPAC while teaching theater classes and technical theater at the high school, said “Gershwin With A Twist” is part of a series called Season of Stars, which raises funds for the school.
“Brian Gurl has been here multiple times and when he pitched ‘Gershwin With A Twist,’ we added it into our mix,” Oliver said. “His show is a brilliantly artistic, innovative, funny and vividly entertaining musical production. I’d say it’s a fusion of artistry and rip-roaring fun. When he asked me how I might get hold of a student to help him perform in his show, I thought it was a cool idea. I referred him to our musical theater class, run by Dena Henderson, who selected Rafik and Andrew based on how they could sing the songs and invited him to choose between them. He elected to use them both. The way I understand it is they’ll be in three numbers.”
Henderson confirmed that MacDonald and Doujar were the best fits in her class for Gurl’s show.
“Rafik and Andrew have the vocal range Mr. Gurl was looking for and I thought it was kind of cool that he wanted to feature local teens in his show,” Henderson said. “Rafik and Andrew had audition material all ready and when he came in, they both sang for him. I was really happy he decided to use them both.”
Gurl acknowledged it was impossible to choose between the students.
“They were both so adorable, yet so different,” he said. “I thought it would be perfect to split the roles between them. Andrew will come in first and sing the reggae and Doo Wop versions of the Gershwin songs, then Rafik will do a song called ‘Fascinating Rhythm,’ which he’ll do in a fast patter. Then he’ll sing ‘I’ll Build a Stairway to Paradise,’ which is in the second act. Finally the two of them will come in for the finale and sing ‘I Got Rhythm.’”
Doujar, a senior, said he jumped at the chance to perform in “Gershwin With A Twist.”
“It’s really fun and a cool interpretation of Gershwin’s music,” he said. “I’m really excited to be a part of it.”
He added he hopes to continue his theatrical studies after he graduates high school.
“I’ve been in all the musicals all four years of high school,” he said. “I also work at Venice Theatre, where I’ve done some shows. And I like working behind the scenes as well. I like all aspects of theater.”
Henderson added “Gershwin With A Twist” will be a great experience for performers and audience members alike.
“Aside from the fact that Gershwin was an amazing composer, the music is just so much fun to listen to,” she said. “From talking with Mr. Gurl about his show, it provides a really new and fresh way of embracing Gershwin’s music in such a fun, creative and inventive way.”
Other numbers in the show include “Summertime,” a Gershwin-meets-Elvis tribute, some R&B and a comedy rap sequence, including a show-stopping “Rhapsody In Blue” rendition. All things considered, Gurl said, the best reason to come see this show is for the delightful surprises it offers.
“If you like really good quality music performed in an exciting and fun way, ‘Gershwin With A Twist’ is for you,” he said. “This show is a gas, because you get to hear artistic music blended and changed up into very unusual and contemporary genres. And our cast is topnotch, featuring my female vocalist Michele Pruyn, me on the piano and vocals and a fabulous band. It’s delightful, high-level stuff and a very entertaining show.”
“Gershwin With A Twist” will take place at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 11 at the North Port Performing Arts Center, located at North Port High School, 6400 W. Price Blvd. in North Port. Single tickets are $22. For more information, call 941-426-8479, extension 3030.
