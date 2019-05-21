Theme parks and restaurants may be at the top of the summer wish list, but expenses like these may not be affordable to all.
There is, however, one way for every North Port resident to enjoy the months ahead at absolutely no cost.
This summer North Port Public Library will provide free programs centered on the theme “A Universe of Stories.” Events include an indoor planetarium broadcasting space shows, a "Star Wars"-themed escape room for the whole family, an ice cream lab, LEGO tournament, performances, STEM workshops, and parties, including one commemorating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.
Summer also means a break from academics for many, and to fill this need the library is issuing a Summer Reading Challenge to all residents.
Readers of any age can participate by logging and submitting their minutes. If the summer goal is reached, the library will adopt a star from the Space Science Institute in Colorado and dedicate it to the people of North Port.
The star will be viewable in the night sky without the use of a telescope; a galactic prize for all to enjoy. In addition, the library will host a community gala in celebration of the accomplishment.
But a healthy mind begins with a healthy body, and to this end North Port Library is again partnering with All Faiths Food Bank to keep kids fed through the summer. All residents 18 and under will be served hot lunches Monday-Thursday and a chilled lunch on Fridays. Bagged snacks will also be provided. Like all library programs, these meals are completely free to families.
For those considering costly trips away from North Port, check out your local library this summer. You’ll be glad you did.
North Port Library is at 13800 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Call it at (941) 861–1307 or visit online at www.scgov.net/library - Jose Cruz is with the North Port Public Library
