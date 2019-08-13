NORTH PORT - The 2019 Get Moving At Camp came to an end Friday with a performance on stage on the George Mullen Activity Center.

The camp hosted 140 kids each week, and Teen Extreme Camp with sixth- to eighth-graders hosting 45 kids.

The camps ran weekly through the summer in North Port.

More photos from Friday's event are online at www.yoursun.com/northport.

