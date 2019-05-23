City takes step in lightning safety

The lightning alert system sits atop the George Mullen Activity Center. The $10,000 system will sound a noise and flash lights when there is lightning within 10 miles of the area.

 SUN PHOTO By LAUREN COFFEY

NORTH PORT — Summer hours for the George Mullen Activity Center go into effect Monday, June 3.

Because of summer camps being held, the center, 1602 Kramer Way, will be open to the public from 6 to 9 p.m. during the week and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

The center is closed on Sundays.

During its abbreviated hours, the center’s fitness center and regularly scheduled activities will take place.

Hours at the Morgan Family Community Center’s will not be curtailed during the summer. It is open 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

It, too, is not open on Sundays.

For additional information, contact the city’s parks and recreation department at 941-429-7275.

