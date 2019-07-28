NORTH PORT - The Imagine School at North Port hosted its annual Mid-Summer K-12 Family BBQ and Uniform Sale recently at the Shark Tank.
Families were able to purchase uniforms and spirit wear for the upcoming school year, also learn about transportation, Booster Club, aftercare and another information along with and enjoying an afternoon of food and activities.
