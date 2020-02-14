VENICE — SunCoast MCC, will celebrate its 25th anniversary from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Harbor Cove, 499 Imperial Drive, North Port.
The celebration includes a dinner/dance, and then continues through, Feb. 23 with a worship service at 10 a.m. at SunCoast MCC, 3276 E. Venice Ave., with a special guest speaker, Rev. Elder Ken Martin.
SunCoast MCC was founded in February of 1995, by the Rev. Sherry Kennedy, and a congregation of 78, SunCoast MCC is a part of Metropolitan Community Churches, an international Christian denomination representing approximately 200 congregations.
Today, SunCoast MCC has expanded its presence in the community.
Long on the forefront of social justice, the new church rented a billboard on Tamiami Trail proclaiming “Would Jesus Discriminate?” which was covered by the local media.
On Jan. 5, 2015, Kennedy performed the marriage of the first same-sex couple in Venice on the steps of the Sarasota County Robert Anderson Administration Building.
In the spring of 2015, with the passing of founding pastor, Rev. Sherry Kennedy, SunCoast MCC continued its journey and after an extensive search, on March 19, 2017 members elected the Revs. Vickie Miller, and Elder Nancy Wilson, as co-senior pastors.
Since that time, under their leadership the church has striven to unite the community by sponsoring the first Venice Pride on the church grounds in 2018, with a ribbon cutting by Venice Mayor John Holic and Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert participating that year and again during the 2019 Pride Celebration.
The church hosts a variety of community events by Lemon Bay Playhouse Readers, Venice Theatre’s Silver Foxes, jazz pianist Mike Markevarich, saxophonist Eirinn Abu, and provides rehearsal and concert space for the 40-piece Sun Coast Wind Ensemble. SunCoast MCC is well-known for sponsoring dances, bingo, educational sessions and other events – all which are open to the public.
The guest speaker, for both Friday, Feb. 21 and Sunday, Feb. 23, will be the Rev. Elder Kenneth Martin. After being educated in a Southern Baptist university and seminary, and pastoring for 12 years. Martin joined Metropolitan Community Churches in 1974.
Before becoming an MCC Elder in 2007, Martin pastored MCC churches in Chicago; North Hollywood, Calif., and Austin, Texas. He has also served the denomination in numerous other leadership roles.
Martin and his partner, Tom Cole, live in Austin, Texas.
The community is welcome. More information is available at 941-484-7068 and the church website: suncoastmcc.com.
