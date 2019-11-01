SARASOTA – The Adult and Community Enrichment program at Suncoast Technical College will soon host its sixth annual Art Sale.
The free, public event celebrates the accomplishments of the students involved in the ACE program, and gives them an opportunity to sell their handmade artwork. The selection of student artwork will consist of ceramics, paintings, photography, baskets and jewelry, according to a news release.
The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at STC's main campus, 4748 Beneva Rd. Upon arrival, attendees should head to the center lobby inside Building 3.
Special guests will include students from STC's Extended Transition Program, which enables students with disabilities to learn and practice job skills everyday through volunteering at various work sites, according to the release.
The students will also be showcased as artists, and their artwork, which includes jewelry and seasonal home décor, will be available for purchase.
STC encourages the community to come and support the local artists, noting that a portion of the proceeds will benefit the ACE Art Program and the ACE Scholarship Program.
