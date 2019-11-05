Superintendent fights, community shouts, decision delayed 30 days

SARASOTA — Criticism over the mishandling of sexual harassment allegations has loomed over Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Todd Bowden for months.
On Monday, it came to a head for Bowden and the School Board, which met in a contentious day-long session to decide what to do about their superintendent.
One by one, dozens people filled the board’s meeting chambers, coming up to the podium and asking the school board to fire Bowden.
Bowden’s wife was one of the few who defended him during the long public comment portion of the meeting.
The board didn’t fire him.
In a 4-1 vote, with School Board member Caroline Zucker dissenting, the board decided to give Bowden a 30-day notice to suspend him without pay, or terminate his employment. That means when they meet again Dec. 9, they can fire or suspend him. To fire him would take a 4-1 super majority of board members.
The meeting was scheduled to discuss an investigative report that said Bowden mishandled a complaint from Cheraina Bonner about her boss, Jeff Maultsby, the district’s chief operating officer.
Maultsby’s misconduct was evident in the 831 text messages exchanged between him and Bonner, one of which included an early Christmas video where he appeared to be drunkenly serenading her.
Bonner continued to work under Maultsby, even after her boss threatened to retaliate against her if she reported his behavior.
Maultsby resigned 10 days after the board received the report from Fort Myers law firm Sproat Workplace Investigations, which condemned his behavior.
On Monday night, nearly two weeks after an unsparing report and on the eve of meeting where the School Board was scheduled to discuss it, Bowden himself offered to resign.
But the offer came with conditions.
Bowden requested he receive a 10-year contract as executive director of facilities and an annual salary of $175,000 — two demands that many at the meeting found appalling.
His proposal also includes a reimbursement of $57,000 in legal fees, paid leave for the remainder of the year and 20 weeks of severance pay starting Jan. 1, 2020.
A packed room filled with former teachers, parents, and community members would wait hours to comment on the report’s findings during a special meeting, as board members discussed the resignation offer.
One of two people would be removed from the chambers after screaming the board and the superintendent. The second was Bonner, who shouted from the audience.
“You left me for six weeks for Jeff to kill me,” she cried, as School Board Chair Jane Goodwin directed the district’s Police Chief Tim Enos to remove her from the chambers.
Emotions ran high throughout the meeting. Tears and shaky voices came from those who stood before the board to voice their concerns.
But they also came from School Board member Bridget Ziegler, who was saddened by the community’s increasing lack of confidence in the district.
“I am so disgusted that this proposal was brought forward,” she said. “If it wasn’t so serious, you almost have to laugh at it because, ‘How could you possibly think that this is something we would truly consider?’
To me, it underscores the statements that I have made that it is more about you, Dr. Bowden, than it is about the district.”
While it seemed almost everyone in the room had turned on the superintendent, School Board members Shirley Brown and Zucker still showed unwavering support for Bowden. Both would suggest that there were discrepancies in the report.
Brown would face intense backlash from the community, with many calling her out for suggesting Bonner was at fault.
“I don’t want to blame the victim, but …” she said before being cut off by groans from community members.
But Goodwin, who has backed the superintendent, said she could not support the employment agreement Bowden had proposed.
“I don’t know anybody in this world today that gets a contract for 10 years,” she said. “The payout, to me, always says, ‘I’m leaving the district.’ Those are the parts that are not palatable to me.”
The board will meet at 9 a.m. Dec. 10 to discuss their final decision. The special meeting will take place in board chambers, 1980 Landings Blvd., Sarasota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.