NORTH PORT — The fire at the Carter home was bad, but it could have been a lot worse.
Wesley Carter, a superintendent for North Port’s solid waste department, was winding up his shift at his office on West Price Boulevard on Sept. 4 when the call came in. His house, near Myakka City in rural Manatee County, was on fire.
Carter rushed home to find the entire second floor of his two-story farmhouse on fire. Fire trucks from three departments were on hand to fight the blaze.
His wife, who works in Sarasota, had just arrived after being called by fire officials. Carter learned that his son, who had arrived from home from high school earlier, had discovered the blaze while punching in numbers on a keypad in the garage. Wesley had just installed the keypad a few days earlier.
Fire officials later told Wesley that if his son had turned a key and opened the door, he could have died or been severely burned in a flash from the fire.
The Carter’s five dogs, who stay in the house during the day, were lying on the driveway with oxygen masks on. It was a strange sight, but all five had been rescued by the firefighters, who carry oxygen masks for animals on their trucks. Once firefighters found out there were no people in the home, they made it a priority to rescue the pets.
Finally, he learned that his father, who had been staying with the family, had decided that day to go to Sarasota and clean out his condominium. He likely would not have survived the blaze.
The fire was stated by a charging lithium battery.
Despite all the good news, the family needed a lot of help. The Carters, along with their two children, are living in temporary housing while the house in being gutted and rebuilt.
But help has been coming to the Carters in the form of donations. City employees, city vendors and the general public answered the call and donated clothing, food and furniture to help them out. They also donated a small motorcycle to the Carter children to make up for some of their lost possessions.
On Thursday, North Port city government officials and staff recognized that help with an “Above and Beyond” Award. The city formally thanked the people who contributed, plus the members of the Myakka City, Manatee County and Sarasota County fire departments who helped save the dogs and what they could save of the house.
“They Carters have gone through a lot and still have a long ways to go,” said Julie Bellia, North Port Public Works director and Wesley Carter’s supervisor. “What is wonderful is that everyone stepped up and helped them. A great effort.”
“Recipients of the ‘Above and Beyond’ Award demonstrate an attitude of excellence, teamwork and they aspire to go ‘Above and Beyond’ the expectations of their job duties,” Bellia wrote in a presentation to city commissioners and the mayor.
“There was an overwhelming amount of contributions to the Carter Family resulting from this effort. Therefore, the Department of Public Works would like to present the city of North Port employees; Sarasota County employees; Canine Unit and Solid Waste vendors with the ‘Above and Beyond’ Award for making generous contributions to the Carter family.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.