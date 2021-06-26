NORTH PORT - The suspect in the Tyren Kinard slaying remains in jail despite three trials being cancelled, according to court records.
Juan Salazar-Diaz, 23, of Punta Gorda, was arrested for the alleged shooting of Tyren Kinard in 2018.
Kinard was found shot to death lying in the road in North Port on Sept. 8, 2018.
Kinard had a following on social media under the name Londonn Moore and identified on it as female. Kinard also presented as female at a job at PGT, according to officials.
Kinard’s family said they knew of his sexuality, but said he was not transgender.
The Gondolier's standard is to discuss people by their chosen pronoun and gender, but was unable to establish a clear distinction in this instance.
The North Port Police Department launched an investigation into the shooting and arrested Salazar-Diaz on Dec. 19, 2018.
He has remained in jail since the arrest in 2018. Three different trial dates had been set over the years, but all have been cancelled.
Since 2019, Salazar-Diaz has sent many correspondence letters filled with his take on the evidence, witnesses and other comments that contain many misspelled words and grammatical errors.
According to court records, Salazar-Diaz has asked for a speedy trial which he said he has not received.
"With all due respect I don't know how much longer I have to wait to receive rights and fairness in this case," he wrote in a June correspondence.
According to Salazar-Diaz, he said he did not commit the crime and pointed to other suspects that have been involved in the investigation.
While he stated in his letters he had not received some of the discovery, he did have several documents that he underlined in an effort to prove his innocence, according to records.
These included witness conversations with officers and other documents of the court.
QUOTE ABOUT OTHERS AND INNOCENCE
"And this charge that I'm charged with and innocent of carries up to life in prisonment, and I want this put on the record because there true facts," Salazar-Diaz wrote in a June correspondence.
He argued in his correspondence that the fingerprints and DNA found did not prove they were there at the time of the crime. Salazar-Diaz stated his alibis and cell phone location during the crime would prove his innocence.
He had previously stated in a letter that a witness recalled seeing someone on the phone in Kinard's car after the shooting occurred.
Along with the negative sentiment to the system and lack of a trial, he had also expressed dislike of his current attorney Cynthia Lakeman.
"Since I'm not an attorney and mine is just acking as if she is," Salazar-Diaz wrote in an April correspondence.
In another correspondence on July 2020, he stated, "I have multiple issues with Ms. Lakeman. I wrote her many later's through out the time she's been in this case to inform her many things to include that, I am innocent of these charges against me which mean's part's of my defense."
Lakeman could not be reached for comments on the case.
