‘Sweet Suites,” a concert fill with love music, is set for 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17 performed by the North Port Concert Band at the Performing Arts Center at North Port High School.
The concert will be conducted by Tom Ellison.
Those interested can buy tickets between 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Performing Arts Center box office, 6400 W. Price Blvd.
To buy tickets by phone, call 941-426-8479 or 1-866-406-7722 for outside the area.
