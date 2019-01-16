The North Port Symphony is preparing to present “Love Is In The Air” set for 3-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27 at the North Port Performing Arts Center.
Among those performing will be Joel Vaisse.
Vaisse is well known to orchestras and audiences as one of the leading trombone players. He is principal trombone of all the major French orchestras and also principal trombone of the Florida Orchestra.
