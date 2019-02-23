The North Port Symphony rehearsed recently as it prepared to perform compositions by the Strauss — Johann Sr., Johann Jr., Josef, Richard — and even Charles Strouse.
The concert is at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24 at the North Port Performing Arts Center.
The North Port High School Steel Band is playing at the PAC Center Lobby prior to the concert.
