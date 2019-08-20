By BOB MUDGE
Staff Writer
It’s breeding time for an animal the World Health Organization considers one of the deadliest in the world.
The diseases mosquitoes transmit kill hundreds of thousands of people each year — more than 400,000 from malaria alone, it says.
Add in Zika, yellow fever and dengue fever, among other diseases, and the death toll rises dramatically.
In the U.S., the biggest threat is West Nile virus, which has no vaccine or cure but, fortunately, is a far less serious disease.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only about 1 in 5 people who are infected with the virus develops a fever and other symptoms and only about one out of 150 infected people develops “a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.”
People over 60 or who have preexisting medical conditions are at greater risk, CDC.gov states.
Steps can easily be taken to reduce the mosquito population and the risk of exposure to WNV, however.
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County and Sarasota County Mosquito Management Services sent out a reminder this week of their “Drain and Cover” program, which includes these steps:
• Drain water from garbage cans, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flowerpots and any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected. Some mosquitoes can breed in only a capful of water.
• Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren’t being used.
• Empty and clean birdbaths and pets’ water bowls at least once or twice a week.
• Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water.
• Maintain swimming pools in good condition and appropriately chlorinated. Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.
• If you must be outside when mosquitoes are active, cover up. Wear shoes, socks, long pants and long sleeves.
• Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing. Always use repellents according to the labels instructions. Repellents with 10-30% DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus and IR3535 are effective.
• Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old.
• Repair broken screening on windows, doors, porches and patios to keep mosquitoes out of your house.
The county noted anyone experiencing mosquito problems can call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 to submit a service request. A trained mosquito technician can help by going to your location to assess the situation, the county stated.
