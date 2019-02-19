The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, along with the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce, Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce and the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, will be participating in the annual Tampa Bay Rays chamber breakfast at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at the Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El JoBean Road, Port Charlotte.
The breakfast is an opportunity for members of the various chambers of commerce to network with each other and to hear special guest speakers from the Tampa Bay Rays.
There is no cost to attend and a light continental breakfast and beverages will be provided by the Tampa Bay Rays.
After the breakfast, chamber members are welcome to stay and watch the Tampa Bay Rays players participate in the first day of Spring Training practice.
Net @ Noon Luncheon
The chamber will hold this month’s Net @ Noon Luncheon from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club, 1350 Bobcat Trail in North Port.
The cost is $15 per person if paid in advance or $20 per person if paid at the door.
Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club — formerly Bobcat Trail Golf Club — has recently gone through extensive remodeling of the clubhouse and upgrades to the golf course.
I encourage you to come out to this event to see and experience the wonderful changes that have been made.
The Net @ Noon Luncheon is open to all chamber members and to guest who wish to experience the power of chamber networking and to learn more about the chamber of commerce.
Business & Community Expo
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce has opened vendor booth and sponsorship opportunities to all businesses and organizations for the 33rd annual Business & Community Expo held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the George Mullen Activity Center in North Port.
There are a limited number of vendor booths and sponsorships available and will be secured on a first-come/first-serve basis. The theme of the 2019 Business & Community Expo is “The Art of Business.”
The expo will be held in conjunction with the city of North Port’s “Arts on the Green” on the same day, which will attract additional participants to attend the expo.
The Business & Community Expo is designed to allow our chamber members and local businesses/organizations to showcase their products and services to the community and to encourage residents to shop and support local businesses/organizations.
This is a great opportunity to promote your business and attract new clients and customers.
The chamber is pleased to announce that Worksite is once again the title sponsor of the Business & Community Expo and they will be giving away a door prize every hour of the expo.
Every vendor participating in the Business & Community Expo will be giving away door prizes to the public. The Tampa Bay Rays will be giving away two tickets to a Tampa Bay Rays baseball game every hour.
There will be an opportunity for the public to win two grand prizes at the expo: two tickets on the Key West Express and four tickets to the inaugural Atlanta Braves Spring Training Baseball Game against the Tampa Bay Rays (which is sold out).
The expo is open and free to the public and the first 300 participants will receive a complimentary goodie bags full of wonderful items provided by chamber members.
For more information, please call the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office at 941-564-3040 or visit the website at www.northportareachamber.com.
Bill Gunnin is the executive eirector of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or email at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.