North Port residents showed up early, and in big numbers, at City Hall Thursday night to let City Commissioners know how they felt about a proposed increase in taxes.

City officials say an increase in property taxes and assessments is needed to pay for the city’s growth and to make up for years with no increase. Protesters argue the city needs to be more fiscally responsible.

In the end, the North Port City Commission approved a moderated tax hike for 2019-2020 fiscal year. 

The new tax rate was set at 3.8735 per $1,000 of assessed taxable value. Earlier this month, commissioners had approved a preliminary rate of 4.0872 per $1,000 of taxable value. The current tax rate is 3.4077.  
 
Under the rate approved, the owner of a $200,000 taxable value home in the city will pay $774 per year. Currently that resident pays $681 per year. The new rate takes effect when the next fiscal year begins Oct. 1

Check Saturday’s North Port Sun for more about Thursday night’s city commission meeting.

