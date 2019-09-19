North Port residents showed up early, and in big numbers, at City Hall Thursday night to let City Commissioners know how they felt about a proposed increase in taxes.
City officials say an increase in property taxes and assessments is needed to pay for the city’s growth and to make up for years with no increase. Protesters argue the city needs to be more fiscally responsible.
In the end, the North Port City Commission approved a moderated tax hike for 2019-2020 fiscal year.
Check Saturday’s North Port Sun for more about Thursday night’s city commission meeting.
