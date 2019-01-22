SARASOTA — A teacher and coach at Brookside Middle School is seeking reimbursement of his attorneys’ fees and costs after defending a criminal charge brought against him.
The Sarasota County School Board will consider reimbursing John Russo $8,052.45 during its meeting today.
Russo’s reimbursement is on the board’s consent agenda, which will be reviewed for approval.
On Feb. 15, Russo was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with a student, according to a news release from the district.
It happened a day after a massacre killed 17 people at a school in Parkland, Florida.
Russo was accused of approaching the student from behind, wrapping his arms around him and preventing him from leaving, a memo from the State’s Attorney’s Office said.
Russo was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the district. The district’s investigation was placed on hold while the Sarasota Police Department and the State’s Attorney’s Office conducted a criminal investigation.
The criminal case was later closed.
Russo was charged with a misdemeanor count of battery, but the charge was dropped by the State Attorney.
The district learned Russo was allegedly involved in prior acts of violence against students and will continue its investigation of Russo.
The meeting will be held at 3 p.m. in the Board Chambers at 1980 Landings Blvd, in Sarasota.
Meetings are broadcast live on The Education Channel available on Comcast channel 20 and Frontier channel 33, and online on the district’s website www.sarasota countyschools.net.
