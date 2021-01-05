NORTH PORT — After one year, Suncoast Technical College students can become certified to work as school nurses, home health care employees or air rescue nurses — with all classes in South Sarasota County.
Before COVID-19 hit, there was a nursing shortage. Today it's even worse.
To combat this problem, the Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port, is offering a course for students ages 18 to 65.
The program prepares students to plan and administer nursing care to patients in hospitals, extended care facilities, physicians’ offices, healthcare agencies and private homes. This care includes providing for the physical and emotional needs of the patient, administering medications, providing therapeutic procedures and interventions, and assisting with rehabilitation.
"We have nine beds and a sophisticated simulation system for students," instructor Gretchen Thurman said. "After this year-long program, students can get a high-paying job in their field. There is a demand for LPNs. They are certified upon graduation."
Fabio Vidal said he's learning a lot through the program.
"I love it," he said. "We have an excellent instructor. I'm gaining the knowledge that will be lifelong in the field."
Thurman said with COVID-19 threatening the elderly, students haven't been able to do clinical assignments at local hospitals, nursing homes, community mental-health facilities, and other selected healthcare agencies.
However, students are still learning patient assessment skills, procedures and interventions, and medication administration by using the Skills Lab and Pediatric and Adult Human Patient Simulator.
"Under normal circumstances, students can work directly with patients, so we are working on each other," Thurman said. "We are taking vitals on each other, practicing moving a patient and doing our labs here on the campus."
During the 12 months, students spend 1,350 hours learning theoretical instruction and clinical experience in medical, surgical, maternal-child, mental health and geriatric nursing.
They also learn acute and long-term care situations, personal, family and community and mental-health concepts, nutrition, human growth and development, body structure and function, interpersonal relationship skills, pharmacology, legal aspects, American Heart Association Basic Life Support; communication skills and current issues in nursing — such as COVID-19.
Clinical experiences make up more than 50% of the total program hours. This program maintains approval from the Florida State Board of Nursing. Graduates are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses given by the Florida State Board of Nursing.
"This is a national licensing exam with reciprocity in all states and the licensure provides the LPN with eligibility to articulate with the registered nurse transition programs at community colleges or in the university system," Thurman said. "I've been told that our program is more intense than some others in the region. Our students are really learning these skills to go into many different areas of nursing."
The program requires reading, math and language skills that correspond to the 11th grade. All must be met prior to program completion or a Florida High School Graduate after 2007.
The program costs about $8,000, however, there's money available for workers who have been displaced and want to enter the nursing field.
The CARES Act also provides emergency financial aid grants to students. There are other financial opportunities as well.
Information sessions are held regularly to answer any questions about the application process by calling Student Services at 941-924-1365 extension 62283 to make an appointment.
