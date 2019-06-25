When considering safe places for teenagers to hangout, convincing them to head to the library might seem like a tough sell.
But if you know a teen that enjoys drawing, animation, Japanese culture, or just watching cartoons, it might be easier than you think. North Port Library is offering programs for teens and tweens entering grades 6 - 12 that fit the bill.
Teens can enjoy the feeling of Saturday cartoons at the library’s Teen Anime (animated videos from Japan) Club. Teen Anime Club videos are shown in Japanese with English subtitles. At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 6, the movie “Gunbuster” rated PG is featured as part of the library’s Universe of Stories theme. “Gunbuster” involves a young girl’s battles in space, along with the effects of long term faster-than-light space travel as hypothesized by Albert Einstein.
On Aug. 3, also starting at 10:30 a.m., the Teen Anime Club presents the first four episodes of the TV series “Steins; Gate” - rated TV-14. “Steins; Gate” involves a group of young adults traveling through time to help stop an accident involving dark matter. The show also incorporates the organization CERN, an acronym for the French Conseil Européen pour la Recherche Nucléaire, that uses the Large Hadron Collider. Teens can discuss the scientific information included and how science and science fiction intertwine at the conclusion of each anime program.
Kuniko Yamamoto’s international performers, Kuniko Theater, will present “Hands-On Origami Storytelling for Teens” from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday July 9. After the demonstration of origami integrated storytelling, teens will receive step-by-step folding instructions and materials. Participants will use their models to create an original story.
Tuesday, July 16 and 23, and August 20, teens can join the library’s Creativity Unleashed program from 6 – 7 p.m. Creativity Unleashed provides a creative prompt to spark drawing with paper and pencil, creating digital animation, unfolding imagination with origami, and more with supplies from our Creation Station. In this studio-like atmosphere crafts aren’t assigned, instead materials are provided for teens to use as they see fit.
Once teens get a taste of the artistic programs the library has to offer, getting them to come home might be the new problem. - Marcus Gilfert is the Teen Services librarian at North Port Public Library
