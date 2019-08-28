SARASOTA - A $25,000 grant will help Teen Court of Sarasota with its Second Chances: Justice for Youth by Youth program.
The grant, coming from Bank of America Client Foundation, will assist about 400 youth in the program, according to a news release from Teen Court of Sarasota, which covers teen courts throughout Sarasota County, including North Port.
"Our services provide a solution for our families," Teen Court Executive Director Heather Todd said in the news release. "Participants receive meaningful consequences from a jury of their peers and are introduced to individualized services after the initial intake appointment. Our positive redirection, family-based programs provide our community resources that ultimately improve the lives of all of us."
She said the group saves taxpayers more than $2.5 million annually and has a recidivism rate of about 6-9%.
"By using restorative strategies and introducing our participants to volunteerism we lower the chances of re-offense by giving second chances," Todd said.
Teen Court began in North Port in 2018 and is used as an “alternative to Juvenile Court,” the group said. It works by having teenagers run a program of peer court surpervised by a volunteer adult judge, it said.
“Student volunteers who participate in our Teen Court program receive a law-related education along with community service hours for their time,” it said in its release. “In complement to the Teen Court program, the organization also offers counseling services, drug prevention, anti-bullying, and anger management classes to those youth who demonstrate extra need.”
More information on it is available at: www.sarasotateencourt.org.
