NORTH PORT - A teenager is dead and a 19-year-old is charged with DUI-manslaughter after a rollover crash early Saturday morning.
North Port authorities announced in a news release early Saturday that a woman was driving a 2010 Toyota SUV on Joe Wood Circle in rural North Port about 2:39 a.m. Saturday and "failed to navigate a curve."
Stephanie G. Evrard, 19, is now facing one count of DUI-manslaughter and three counts of DUI with personal injury. Evrard is a Port Charlotte resident, according to North Port authorities.
She was at Sarasota County Jail on Saturday morning.
In - or on top of the SUV - were "approximately 13 people," North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor said in the news release.
The teenager who died is not being identified, but authorities said she was a 17-year-old female. She was "ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene," Taylor stated.
Three other people were injured, including two who were taken to area hospitals via helicopter.
They included a 19-year-old, a 17-year-old and a 13-year-old. The 17-year-old girl was treated and released from Sarasota Memorial Hospital, the 19-year-old male was hospitalized and in surgery at SMH, and a 13-year-old boy was taken to a Tampa-area hospital for his injuries.
The victim killed was a North Port High School student, Taylor said. Taylor said the North Port Police Department is working with Sarasota County Schools to ensure crisis counselors would be available to students on Monday morning.
The crash took place near Joe Wood Circle and Genip Court in a sparsely populated portion of North Port north of Interstate 75 near the Charlotte County line. The area, laid out for hundreds of homes decades ago only has a few. Joe Wood Circle itself is platted to have about 50 homes in its small loop of a road, but has none.
Taylor said the number of “approximately 13” was based on the early investigation. He said other cars were arriving throughout the early morning hours with other young people driving through the area.
“We know that's an area where kids party,” he told the Sun on Saturday morning.
He said the area, off Raintree Boulevard, is known for people who camp, ride ATVs, party and sometimes “nefarious activities.”
The roads exist, but there are few – if any – homes and largely no infrastructure. But, because of the amount of people who go out there, he said there are often North Port Police patrols through it.
He was unaware of any patrols that were going through the area on Saturday morning.
“We spend a significant amount of time out there,” he said. “Sometimes on ATV patrols ourselves.”
He said there have been early reports on social media about the evening and fatal crash. Authorities are investigating photographs and videos that are being sent in, including screenshots of conversations.
“I've seen a couple of posts (reportedly) from out there,” he said. “They look like they fit in, but we are checking on their validity.”
'Serious lessons'
Taylor told the Sun the tragedy has some similarity to a separate crash March 24 in which two North Port residents were killed on Tamiami Trail when a woman who was allegedly intoxicated plowed into the back of their vehicle.
In that crash, Samantha King, 20, of North Port, reportedly told EMS personnel after the wreck she’d been drinking after work prior to the wreck on U.S. 41 at West Villages Parkway.
She faces two counts of DUI-manslaughter and five counts of DUI-property damage, according to authorities.
On social media, King described herself as a cook for Venice-area businesses. She describes herself as being originally from Port Charlotte.
King was booked into Sarasota County Jail on Tuesday.
The crash killed George Almeder, 81, and Rose Almeder, 79, who were on their way home from a friend’s house and had stopped for traffic leaving CoolToday Park. The couple had been married for 60 years.
“We've had two serious lessons here in our community,” Taylor said. “If people think it can't happen – or can't happen to them – that's not the case. Lives can be ruined very quickly.”
Taylor said anyone with information on the Saturday crash should contact North Port traffic homicide investigation's Officer Greg Pierce at 941-429-7300 or submit tips through the North Port Police app.
